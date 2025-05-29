The Kansas City Chiefs' Talented Roster Runs Deep
The Kansas City Chiefs rank near the top of the league in many statistical categories and position groups on their roster. Kansas City routinely produces one of the league's best performers at various positions. Specifically, the head coach and quarterback, among other positions.
However, their collection of talent does not stop there. Many would agree that the Chiefs are supremely talented at positions on the field other than the ones Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fill.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football recently ranked the top running backs in the National Football League. He ranked Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco among the best, ranking the veteran running back as the 23rd-best running back in the league entering the 2025 season.
"Pacheco missed a significant chunk of time last season due to a fractured fibula in Week 2. He has been a solid player for the Chiefs over the past three seasons and is not afraid to lower his shoulder and secure tough yards. His 80.2 PFF rushing grade in 2023 was a career-best figure, but his yards-after-contact average has still been below 3.00 in each of the past two years," Sikkema said.
At the NFL owners' meetings, Andy Reid spoke highly of Pacheco, noting that he expected a better season for the veteran running back who had somewhat of a down season last season. The Chiefs hope Reid is right in his assessment, as they need all the help they can get out of the backfield.
"I think he'll be better this year. He was forcing that thing coming back. Most guys probably haven't come back, but if you know him for a minute, you know he wasn't going to be held back. I think you'll get an even better player this year," Reid said.
"He's a good football player," Reid said. "I think he's a good kid. He's got a little quickness and speed. He also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and you can flex him out to catch the ball. When he was healthy, he did a great job in San Francisco."
It should be another exciting season in Kansas City. It will be up to Reid, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs' roster to produce.
