How the Chiefs Can Beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down how the Chiefs can beat the Dallas Cowboys on both sides of the football on Thanksgiving.

To Watch This Episode, Click Below:

Here's a partial transcript from head coach Andy Reid's press conference availability from Nov 25, ahead of the Thanksgiving game.

Q: What are your expectations for Isiah Pacheco this week?

REID: “We’ll see how he (Isiah Pacheco) does today, and we will get him there. He’ll play. How much? I

can’t tell you that right now. We’ll see how it goes.”

Q: On signing Dameon Pierce to the practice squad.

REID: “That’s the main thing right now just get in and learn what we’re doing and then we will take it from there. He’s (Dameon Pierce) been productive and is a good player. (General Manager) Brett (Veach) is always doing a nice job of finding guys and adding them to the roster. We’ll just see – play it by ear and see how it goes here.”

Q: How have you seen Quinnen Williams boost the Cowboys defense these past weeks?

REID: “He’s (Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams) a great player. He’s done a nice job there. That front is again, a good respectful front and they bring it, and he is a big part of that.”

Q: How do you embrace playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

REID: “I mean, it’s an honor to be asked to play on those days. It means you’re doing or have done halfway decent, right? Not a lot of games being played either one of those two days. That’s why I think that’s the way you have to approach it. I can’t tell you I’m excited about short weeks, but that’s part of this thing. The guys we get them ready, and they go play.”

Q: On Patrick Mahomes playing his first professional game in Dallas.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

REID: “I think he’ll (Patrick Mahomes) be okay there. I mean it’s familiar territory if nothing else. He’s

played in there a few times and that is his old home team. But I think he’ll be fine”

Q: Do you remember any of the games Patrick Mahomes played in AT&T Stadium while he was in college?

REID: “I did watch it. If you start asking me (about) every play, I’m not going to – but I do remember seeing it, yeah, I do. (General Manager Brett) Veach wore me out with all that stuff (laughter).”

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Q: On Kareem Hunt’s performance against the Colts.

REID: “I’m proud of him (Kareem Hunt). He’s upright, which is a positive thing (and) he’s doing good. It

just shows you what he’s put into it. At that age (and) at the position, those guys don’t normally hang

around very long and be productive like he was this past week, and he wanted more. I guess that’s a good thing.”

