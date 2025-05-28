Veach, Chiefs Got a Historically Good Deal on Massive Contract
The Kansas City Chiefs changed their fortunes and the fortunes of many others when they traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Mahomes has established himself as the best quarterback in the league and has quickly established himself as one of the best quarterbacks ever.
Henry McKenna of FOX Sports noted that "it has been a great few years to be a starting NFL quarterback. For all the criticism and physical abuse that signal-callers endure, they have massive paychecks waiting for them at the end of the week — and at the end of the season. Massive game checks. Massive signing bonuses. Massive guaranteed sums," McKenna said.
The Chiefs undoubtedly have the best quarterback in the National Football League, as Mahomes has dominated the league over the past few seasons. Still, McKenna believes the Chiefs got a historically good deal on Mahomes' contract extension worth nearly $500 million.
"There aren’t many athletes worth betting a half-billion dollars on, but Mahomes is one of them. He has made that clear since 2020. You know what he’s accomplished: AFC Champions Games, Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVPs," McKenna said.
"If Mahomes hit the open market in free agency, what would an NFL team pay him: $80 million per year? Is that even enough?
"So yes, the Chiefs will happily keep him for $45 million per year (or whatever number he wants) for the foreseeable future. And given how much Mahomes can make off the field, he can keep taking discounts to help his team win more Super Bowls, which will help him keep making more money off the field," McKenna said.
While most would consider Mahomes among the best quarterbacks in NFL history, the veteran quarterback was hesitant to verbalize such. Shortly before the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes addressed the growing claims of his place in history.
"I care more about the legacy of our team," he said. "You know, we've put in so much work and worked so hard that I want to be remembered for the team that we are and the team that we built here in Kansas City. I never really think about my legacy; I think about all the guys that I've played with and how they've kind of left their imprint on this team, and I want us to be remembered for that," Mahomes said.
