The Most Essential Player for the Chiefs That Isn’t Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best, well-rounded franchises in the National Football League going into the new season. From their starters to their depth, the Chiefs have a roster construct that aims for a playoff run, which is something they've become very familiar with.
One of the biggest contributors to the franchise's success has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has elevated the stock of the Chiefs franchise since 2018, so much so that Chiefs Kingdom expects nothing less than a tremendous season with Mahomes as their quarterback.
However, while quarterbacks often get the spotlight, it takes a whole team to succeed. For the Chiefs, while Mahomes is the superstar to build around, they have other players who are very essential to the franchise's success and continued success into the new campaign.
In a recent ranking of the most essential non-QB players for all 32 NFL Teams created by Check The Mic's Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson, the player that came to mind when the Chiefs were the franchise of discussion was veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones.
"We always talk about how much he impacts the game on the interior and then on the edge when he wants to. it. When you're really watching the Chiefs, the number of times that he wins within like a second and a half of the snap, which is really fast," Palazzolo said.
"For me, it's Jones. He's the best defensive tackle in the NFL until somebody dethrones him. And if the Chiefs defense did not have him, I think they'd have some problems."
Jones has turned himself into the biggest draw next to Mahomes. His emotion and love for the game have caught the attention of fans over the years, and as he heads into year 10 with the Chiefs, his impact remains.
Last season, through 15 games, Jones collected 37 total tackles, five quarterback sacks, and 6.5 stuffs. His impact on the Chiefs' defense has been felt for several years, and so long as he's on the defensive line, the Chiefs will have a chance to win from a defensive standpoint.
The NFL world may always love the offense that the game brings, but the defensive players are as essential as they are.
