4 Kansas City Chiefs Crack Top 100 NFL Players Listing
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't been the team to beat in the AFC since the 2020 campaign by luck. The roster is stacked head to toe, and going into the 2025 campaign, the current roster construct is arguably better than the 2024 Chiefs roster, a roster that made it to the Super Bowl.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs are looking to bounce back as a whole from their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Regardless of the defeat, the Chiefs roster still possesses several players who could easily be in the running for individual awards this upcoming season.
In Pro Football Network's recent Top 100 NFL players for the 2025 season listing, four Chiefs found themselves on the list: Defensive Tackle Chris Jones (3rd), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (6th), cornerback Trent McDuffie (74th), and center Creed Humphrey (75th).
Below are the descriptions as to why PFN believes these Chiefs players deserve to be ranked where they are.
Chris Jones:
"Chris Jones delivered a dominant 2024 season for the Chiefs, cementing his reputation as one of the NFL’s premier interior disruptors. Including playoffs, he led the league with 88 pressures and 62 hurries, showcasing an unparalleled ability to collapse the pocket from the inside," Brandon Austin wrote.
Patrick Mahomes:
"Patrick Mahomes delivered another strong season for the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 4,607 passing yards (including playoffs) and 31 passing touchdowns. The three-time Super Bowl champion is widely considered the best quarterback in the league today, and while his efficiency numbers haven’t been elite compared to some of his peers, the wins continue to pile up."
Trent McDuffie:
"A two-time Super Bowl champion, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has already played on the big stage and performed well under the bright lights. In the first season without L’Jarius Sneed, McDuffie shined as Kansas City’s CB1."
Creed Humphrey:
"Since entering the NFL in 2021, Creed Humphrey has been one of the most productive interior offensive linemen in the game. He’s been a reliable and consistent anchor for the Kansas City Chiefs up front, starting every game since his rookie season."
Chiefs training camp is set to get underway on July 21, which will feature all four of these players.
