Chiefs Defense Lands High Appraisal for 2025 Campaign
Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs seemingly found every way possible to come away with a victory. Holding on to several one-score games lifted them to a 15-2 regular season record, an AFC West division title, and their third straight Super Bowl appearance.
While what the Chiefs did last season on offense was impressive in the lack of star power they had due to injury, it's the defense that gets overlooked for how successful they were. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks to again have his men ready for battle when Week 1 gets underway in less than two months.
The Chiefs' defense ranked as the ninth-best in the National Football League in average yards allowed per game, allowing 320.6. The defense also cracked the Top 10, holding the fourth spot in average points allowed per game with 19.2. It was this statistic that led the franchise to success.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs added new players on defense with the hope that they will help improve it from last season. The Chiefs dropped the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles by the final score of 40-22. When a defense allows 40 points, regardless of whether it's in the Super Bowl or not, it becomes difficult to come away victorious.
The biggest asset that the Chiefs' defense has is still Coach Spagnuolo, as he remains in Kansas City instead of becoming a head coach elsewhere. It's because of this that NFL analyst Marc Ross believes the Chiefs will be the fifth-best defense in the NFL for the 2025 campaign.
"The Chiefs had some stars like Chris Jones and McDuffie in the secondary there. But really, the mastermind is Steve Spagnuolo. And no matter the pieces that he has, they're the tough guys, the smart guys, Spags is going to find a way," Ross said on The Insiders.
"The last two years, they've led the NFL with 18.2 points per game, leading the league there, and I think Spags will do it again."
The Chiefs strengthened their offensive line and have both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown returning to the offense this season. If the defense repeats its success from last season with an improved offense, the Chiefs could once again win their division and be a big threat in the playoffs.
