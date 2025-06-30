Is Patrick Mahomes Getting Dethroned as Top QB in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. But this offseason, a lot of talk has not only been on the Chiefs taking a step back in the league. But it has also been about Mahomes taking a step back as well and not being the quarterback that we are used to seeing. Mahomes has run the AFC for many years, but why is it changing in 2025?
If you look at stats over the last few years, you can say that Mahomes has not been his best and he will tell you that too. Mahomes has not thrown at least 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons, but in those seasons, he has won a Super Bowl and led his team to the Super Bowl last season. If you are looking at success on a resume, Mahomes is ahead of a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL.
But people are saying that as a talent, Mahomes will start taking a step back in 2025. And that is surprising to see because Mahomes could just be starting what has been a Hall of Fame career so far. The other quarterbacks in the AFC have been great as well, but when it counts the most and they need a win to take out Mahomes, they have not gotten the job done.
The top quarterbacks in the AFC are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. Out of those quarterbacks, the only one who sent Mahomes home in the playoffs has been Joe Burrow. But the quarterbacks that people are saying are better than Mahomes are Allen and Jackson.
Both those quarterbacks are tremendous talents, but they have to show more in the playoffs, and to be the best, you have to beat the best. And Allen and Jackson have not been able to do that when it is win or go home.
Next season, they will try once again to dethrone the Chiefs and Mahomes in the AFC. But you cannot say that they are better than Mahomes if they have not beaten him in the playoffs.
It is going to be fun to watch all these great quarterbacks battle it out next season. And Mahomes wants to have a bounce-back season because he knows he has not played his best football over the last few seasons.
