Chiefs Could be the Perfect Landing Spot for Za'Darius Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs must find various ways to improve this offseason and do so in an affordable manner. The Chiefs do not have money to spend recklessly, nor do they have enough money to spend on players outside of positions of absolute need this offseason.
While the NFL Draft will allow the Chiefs to improve with young, talented players entering the league, free agency will enable them to improve by adding players who already know what playing in the National Football League is like. Veterans are often critical to a team's success.
The Chiefs have multiple needs on both sides of the ball. However, to remain among the league's best, the Chiefs must improve along the offensive and defensive lines. Kansas City has a chance to address both needs in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Pro Football Network recently listed the best landing spots for a few top free agents remaining in this free agency cycle. PFN noted that veteran defender Za'Darius Smith could be a legitimate possibility this offseason. At the very least, he is worth the Chiefs' consideration.
"You’ll notice a theme with these high-ranked free agents who remain without a deal – the elite teams are going to be more likely to pounce. It’s a simple risk/reward equation: the best teams can board the downside to chase the upside while lesser teams are less apt to make that decision," PFN said.
"The Chiefs ranked 27th in sack rate last season when not blitzing, a damning that has forced this defense to get more aggressive with each passing season. The three-peat didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean that the dynasty era in Kansas City is over, and a move like this would allow for more play-calling versatility on the defensive side than they had a year ago."
In his 10 seasons in the league, Smith has registered over 300 tackles and nearly 70 sacks. Smith would be a quality addition to the Chiefs' roster.
Kansas City has been the best team in the league over the past five seasons, but they will need another solid offseason to ensure that continues. Although they have a strong enough nucleus, the Chiefs must do what they can to continue building a top-tier roster.
Teams do not stay the same from season to season; they get better or worse. The Chiefs must improve as soon as possible.
