Where Chiefs Stand at QB Entering Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs' season will end on the road in Week 18. The Chiefs did not expect this outcome, but it was one that they will learn from and come back better next season.

The Chiefs will not be making the playoffs for the first time in a long time. It will also be the first time that the Chiefs will not be playing in at least the AFC Championship since star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as a full-time starter. They will look to end the season on a high note and a win.

The Chiefs will go into this game looking for one more division win, and quarterback Chris Oladokun will look to get the first win of his NFL career. Oladokun has taken over since Mahomes and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with season-ending injuries. That has been a tough position for this Chiefs team after being eliminated from the playoffs. But they are still fighting out there to win games and giving Oladokun the best they can.

Oladokun has been getting better from his first start to now. He looked more comfortable with the offense last week against the Denver Broncos. He has been looking down the field better, getting the ball out, and taking what the defense gives him. It is never an easy thing to do for a quarterback that has not seen the field all season, let alone get first-team reps, to come in and produce. Oladokun has come in and given the Chiefs a chance at the quarterback position.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently gave his quarterback rankings heading into the final game of the regular season, and here is where he has Oladokun ranked.

31. Chris Oladokun, Kansas City Chiefs

Last ranking: N/A

Oladokun is playing out the string for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew II both out with knee injuries. In two games (one start), Oladukon has thrown for 177 yards and a touchdown on 4.7 yards per attempt.

Getting that first career win will be huge for Oladokun, and the Chiefs want to do that for him in the final game of the season. He is going to get that chance, and he is facing a winnable team. It is going to be big for him as well because he has one more chance to show why he should come back and be the backup quarterback for Mahomes next season.

