Chiefs Have Quiet, But Critical Decision to Make in 2026
The Kansas City Chiefs have had a relatively quiet offseason, as they try to solidify a handful of positions on their roster that need help. It appears Kansas City is only a few improvements away from again being one of the best teams in the National Football League next season.
However, the upcoming regular season will play a significant role in the futures of several notable Chiefs players, as Kansas City will have some decisions to make next offseason. The Chiefs hope to win a Super Bowl this upcoming season, making next offseason easy.
Regardless of how the upcoming season goes for the Chiefs, next offseason is pivotal. In addition to more well-known players such as Trey Smith and Travis Kelce, a Chiefs defender who missed time with injuries this season after showing immense promise is set to become a free agent.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players to become free agents next offseason. Kansas City has several critical players set to hit free agency in 2026, including veteran cornerback Jaylen Watson. PFN ranked Watson 49th-best free agent available in 2026.
"After a part-time defensive role during his first two seasons, Jaylen Watson became the unquestioned No. 2 cornerback for the Chiefs in 2024. Unfortunately, Watson wasn't actually on the field most of the season, as a broken fibula and tibia caused him to miss the final 11 regular-season games," PFN said.
"He did return for all three playoff games and performed well when healthy, allowing 6.9 yards per target in coverage with zero touchdowns. Assuming he can stay healthy in 2025, Watson should be in line for a hefty raise."
The Chiefs' decision on Watson will depend largely on his health. Before appearing in only six games this past season, Watson appeared in 16 games the two seasons prior. He was on pace to nearly double his career-highs in solo tackles before getting hurt.
Watson's six starts this past season almost matched the number of games he started over the past two seasons combined. Injuries may have derailed this past season for Watson, but if he performs well and stays healthy, it would make sense for the Chiefs to retain him next offseason.
