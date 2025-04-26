5 Prospects Who Make Sense for the Chiefs on Day 3
The Kansas City Chiefs have turned in one of the best drafts of the entire weekend, so far. They kicked it off with the selection of offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the first round before using their three Day Two selections to take defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, edge rusher Ashton Gillotte, and cornerback Nohl Williams.
Brett Veach has done a splendid job addressing some key needs early in the draft. Now, the Chiefs' general manager must look for more depth and potential future contributors deep into the fourth and fifth rounds. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five prospects who make sense for Kansas City in the final rounds of the draft.
Florida State Defensive Lineman Joshua Farmer
Farmer checks a lot of boxes that you wouldn’t anticipate from someone who could last a while into Day Three. He’s a long, physical, and athletic defensive lineman who must develop more consistency as a run defender and pass rusher to garner more playing time at the next level. He would seamlessly fit in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
Ohio State Quarterback Will Howard
I think the Chiefs should draft a developmental quarterback to work behind Patrick Mahomes. It’s time to do so and secure a long-term backup on the team that can work well within the structure and play with timing and rhythm. Howard is a successful college passer with sufficient accuracy and some tools worth growing.
Kansas Running Back Devin Neal
With no running backs currently slated to be on the roster after 2025, the Chiefs must consider adding at least one tailback in the draft. Neal is a local talent who offers a nice dosage of physicality, pad level, shiftiness, vision, and reliability in short-yardage situations. Don’t forget he is also a sufficient hands catcher who could be a valuable asset on checkdowns in the passing game.
Miami Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo
Mahomes needs a pass-catcher with reliable hands and trustworthiness at wide receiver. Restrepo is a quality route runner who can get open and play well against zone shells. He has some of the best ball skills in the draft and would be a nice slot target who could compete for repetitions early in his career.
Notre Dame Tight End Mitchell Evans
Travis Kelce’s future should be under consideration on Day Three. Evans is an all-around solid football player in all facets. He competes on every down and has shown to be both an effective run blocker and a sufficient pass catcher with a No. 3 role in an offense.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.