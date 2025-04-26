BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades Chiefs' Omarr Norman-Lott Selection
The Kansas City Chiefs gained some help on the defensive line with their second-round draft pick. The Chiefs have officially brought in Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott with the 63rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While he did not appear often in mock drafts, general manager Brett Veach and his scouting department see something in Norman-Lott, enough to take a chance on a player who was originally projected as a third or fourth-round pick.
It was predicted, however, that the franchise was going to address its defense through the NFL Draft. With a new face coming to Kansas City, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame officially graded the pick a C.
"The Chiefs might have reached with Norman-Lott, who played limited snaps at Tennessee. But he made his snaps count, often providing a spark off the bench with his high motor and fast movements," Verderame wrote.
"His sudden burst of energy, however, is both a pro and a con, with Norman-Lott having a tendency to draw offside penalties. If he develops better timing at the line of scrimmage, Norman-Lott’s skill set, especially on obvious passing downs, could be valuable. But the 6' 2", 303-pound defensive lineman also comes with injury concerns after he missed a handful of games in 2022 and ’23". —GM
With the Volunteers between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the newest Chief collected 44 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 9.5 quarterback sacks, all in 23 games played. Below is his scouting report as reported by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Norman-Lott is an undersized interior defender who will need to specialize in penetration and havoc creation in a one-gapping scheme. He has plus snap quickness and is talented at reading and beating move blocks. He’s a rangy run defender with a full tank of gas, but will struggle against downhill rushing attacks aimed at him. Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate."
"The Chiefs love to rotate their defensive front heavily, but they were a little shorthanded with interior options last season. Norman-Lott is one of the better pass-rushing prospects from the inside in this class, but he wasn't close to being a three-down contributor in college. A high-risk, high-reward gamble". -- Eric Edholm wrote.
For more NFL Draft coverage, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.