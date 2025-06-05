One Storyline to Watch for the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to rebound in 2025 after losing Super Bowl LIX. In that game, the Chiefs did not play their best game, and it was one of the worst performances by the Chiefs in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ERA.
The team as a whole did not have a good game. They were defeated and it was not even close. It was a blowout, something we have never seen before with Reid and Mahomes.
Now, next season the Chiefs will have that bad taste in their mouth all season long, and it can work to the Chiefs' benefit. No one who was part of that team last season and is coming back next season, never wants to feel like that again. The team is looking to be much-improved and continue their dynasty.
But the question now becomes if the Chiefs will rebound or will the season will be a disappointment. What many people do not realize is how much of a toll going to a Super Bowl takes on a team, but in the case of the Chiefs, they have gone to three straight Super Bowls. We are going to see how the team is physically early on in the season and if there is any fatigue.
Another thing that teams go through sometimes is a Super Bowl hangover. But it is hard to say if the Chiefs will have that because they got to three straight, and another one will be no surprise, especially with the coaching staff that they have and how they get them prepared for the whole season, and playing at a high level.
Pro Football Network's biggest storyline to watch for next season for the Chiefs is how they rebound from their Super Bowl LIX loss.
With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs will always be contenders. But last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles left a bad taste.
The biggest question now is the offensive line. Kansas City brought in Jaylon Moore and drafted Josh Simmons to compete at left tackle. Meanwhile, Kingsley Suamataia moves to left guard after the team traded Joe Thuney to the Bears.
How this revamped line gels in minicamp will be crucial heading into 2025.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.