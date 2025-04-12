A Trade the Kansas City Chiefs Should Consider
The Kansas City Chiefs have spent the first few weeks of the offseason doing all they can to improve their roster. Although they have lost several players to free agency and signed a few of their own, there is no denying that the Chiefs' defensive backfield needs help.
The Chiefs have some of the best talent in the National Football League in some positions, and they must pay those players what they are worth. However, the flip side of that is having other positions that are weak, as the Chiefs cannot afford to pay top dollar for everyone.
This inevitably leads to subpar performances from those weaker position groups, where the Chiefs find themselves this offseason. Kansas City must improve its defensive backfield after losing a few veteran defensive backs to free agency earlier this offseason.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently released his list of one player every team in the National Football League should consider trading. He believes the Chiefs should consider trading cornerback Jaylen Watson.
"The former seventh-rounder had emerged as a starting corner for Kansas City last year before a broken ankle cost him half the season. He did return for the playoffs and even started in the Super Bowl, so his health isn't a concern," Vacchiano said.
"But this offseason, the Chiefs signed cornerback Kristian Fulton, and next year they're going to have to pay All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie at least $13 million on his fifth-year option. Watson will be a free agent, too, and they're not likely to pay three corners. He's only 27, so his value is still high because corners with his talent can be hard to find."
Kansas City must put together a formidable draft class that includes offensive and defensive linemen. The Chiefs will lean on the NFL Draft to bring them a wave of talent this offseason, as the team does not have much money to spend.
Still, the Chiefs can find various ways to improve this offseason. If they have trouble figuring out where they can improve, they can rewatch the film from the Super Bowl to help jog their memory.
