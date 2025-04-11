Chiefs' Newest Defensive Lineman Eager to Help KC's Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason in need of significant help along their offensive and defensive lines. There were many reasons for the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but none was as big as the Chiefs' ineptitude along both of their respective lines.
The Chiefs failed to get a consistent pass rush in the most critical game of the season and the most critical game in some of the Chiefs players' careers. Kansas City's defensive line played a part in why the Chiefs lost, but the unit's issues had been there all along.
Kansas City finished the regular season 15-2. However, their defense finished in the bottom half of the league in sacks this past season. While Chris Jones is one of the best players at his position, the Chiefs desperately need additional depth on the defensive line.
The Chiefs signed veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to help add depth. The Chiefs are very familiar with Tillery, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders before briefly playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Tillery noted how excited he is to be teammates with Jones. The two have a mutual respect for one another, and Tillery believes Jones has the potential to help everyone, including himself, improve over the offseason and beyond.
"Chris Jones is an incredible player and someone who I am excited to play with. I've watched him over the years as well as somebody at the top of our game who's doing it the best," said Tillery. "To watch this guy work and to be with him, I think that type of player is somebody who can raise everybody's level. Chris Jones is a great guy, so I'm excited to get to know him better and even more excited to play with him," Tillery said at his introductory press conference.
The veteran defensive lineman is yet another player the Chiefs signed in free agency who once played for a division rival. The move benefits the Chiefs, as most of the signings were low-risk, high-reward signings. However, the signings are noteworthy for more reasons than one.
