2019 Kansas City Chiefs Crack Top 10 in Impressive Ranking
The Kansas City Chiefs have become the most successful franchise in the National Football League since the turn of the decade. Winning Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2, 2020, was just the beginning of the dynasty that still continues in Kansas City to this day.
The 2019 roster for the Chiefs was stacked, which makes all the more sense as to why they reigned supreme over the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs went 12-4 in the regular season and punched their ticket to the playoffs. Once they made their presence in the playoffs, the rest became history.
The Chiefs built on their defeat to the New England Patriots a year before. The franchise moved on from that defeat perfectly, turning itself into one of the more well-known franchises in the NFL. The 2019 Chiefs team ranked as the ninth-best NFL team since 2000 in ESPN's Bill Barnwell Top 20 rankings.
"The Chiefs jumped from 24th in scoring defense to seventh while making a major shift, swapping out stalwarts Eric Berry, Dee Ford, and Justin Houston for Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark, and Alex Okafor," Barnwell wrote. "A defense that had been 28th in points allowed per drive in 2018 jumped to 13th. A year after allowing 38 points to the Seahawks, 43 to the Patriots, and 54 to the Rams in a series of shootout losses, no team topped 35 in a single game against the 2019 Chiefs."
"It's tough to put them on a pedestal with the truly great teams of this era, though. They lost four games during the regular season, and although one was with Matt Moore at quarterback for an injured Mahomes, they also lost three of their four games against the AFC South, including a defeat to a Colts team that would finish 7-9."
"Unlike the Eagles, who have fielded three truly dominant teams, three above-average ones and a disaster over the past eight seasons, the Chiefs have been consistently great without ever fielding a truly overwhelming squad, which makes it harder for them to do well in this exercise."
The Chiefs will look to continue their dynasty run in 2025, with the hope of getting back to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season.
