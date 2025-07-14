NFL Analyst Reviews the Chiefs' Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs kept busy this offseason. Following their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the franchise took matters into its own hands to improve the roster for the following season. With training camp set to get underway on July 21, the offseason is nearing a close.
General manager Brett Veach saw the weaknesses and holes on the Chiefs roster and did the best he could, with help from his staff, to add insurance to those areas. The Chiefs had a successful 2025 NFL Draft (at least on paper) and made intelligent signings when it came to pro free agency.
Some names stand out more than others, but all in all, the Chiefs had a strong roster last season. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes still leading the offense and head coach Andy Reid doing Andy Reid things, the Chiefs should have no problem getting back to the playoffs for the 2025 season.
Several players are returning to help the cause, too. Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown are healthy and ready for the season, and former Chiefs safety Mike Edwards put pen to paper to come back to the franchise after his season away. So long as the Chiefs stay healthy, they will be a force to be reckoned with.
But with training camp nearing, ESPN analyst Seth Walder reviewed what the Chiefs did this offseason and gave them an overall grade of a B-. In Walder's mind, the Biggest move this offseason was trading Joe Thuney to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. A move he liked was signing QB Gardner Minshew. And a move he disliked was signing Jaylon Moore.
"The Chiefs opted for former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore for $15 million per year (and $21 million fully guaranteed), a risky move," Walder said in his review of Moore.
"Not only was Moore not a starter (to be fair, he was behind 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams), but when he played, our metrics were not a fan. Moore has a career 83% pass block win rate at tackle and was at 81% last season, which would have ranked third worst at the position had he qualified."
The left tackle competition will be a must-watch this training camp for the Chiefs, as Moore will battle with Chiefs 2025 first-round draft pick, Josh Simmons, for the starting role.
