2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Find Chris Jones' Successor
The 2025 NFL Draft keeps inching closer day by day. Some teams seem locked to certain players, but others are still undecided on the route they're trying to go down. The Kansas City Chiefs fall under the latter.
With all the moves during free agency that were made, the Chiefs don't have as many pressing needs as they used to. Two options that have seemed the most plausible are selecting either an offensive or defensive tackle.
Even with additions on the offensive side like former San Francisco 49ers' lineman Jaylon Moore, or former Minnesota Vikings' Jerry Tillery on defense, it still looks like the Chiefs may be shorthanded in both areas.
According to Pro Football Network, the Chiefs should choose to bolster their defense. With the 31st overall pick, PFN projected Kansas City to take defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss.
"The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle depth is a concern, even after adding Jerry Tillery," PFN stated. "Walter Nolen could be the first of several defensive tackle picks in the draft. Nolen has excellent speed and power, making him a disruptive force against both the run and pass. His high ceiling and consistent production as a role player could make him a key addition to the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation."
Even with Jerry Tillery, the Chiefs still lost Tershawn Wharton. Although he wasn't a huge factor until last season, this is still a huge blow to the organization. Chris Jones needs a partner, and Walter Nolen can be exactly that.
In three years as a part of the SEC conference, Nolen consistently improved statistically from season to season, demonstrating growth and the fact that he can hold his own against the top elite in College Football. From his first to final season, Nolen almost doubled his total tackles while also notching 6.5 sacks.
The Chiefs already paid Jaylon Moore $30 million to be that guy at left tackle, so they might as well leave it be and put their faith in him. If they can scope out Jones' successor in this upcoming class, they'll be set defensively for years to come.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.