2025 NFL Draft: NFL Analyst Speaks on Potential Chiefs Pick
NFL Network held its annual Media Conference ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Long-time analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke on certain teams, prospects, and draft day logistics. Jeremiah is also set to release his final mock draft on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Jeremiah was asked about the talent of offensive tackle Josh Simmons and whether or not he believed his lingering injury would affect him in any way. With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting at 31 overall, Simmons has consistently been linked as a potential high-value selection for the team and has landed in KC through numerous mock drafts.
"If you just watch his tape and put his pure talent up there against everybody in this class, he stacks up really well," Jeremiah said. "I think he'll be a ten-year starter. It's just to me you're going through the injury that he had and trying to navigate that. I wish-it would have been great to have him healthy the whole year, to see him play against the caliber of competition that they ended up going through. And I think he would have been-we probably would be talking about him more as a lock as a top-15 pick if that were the case. Talent-wise, yeah, no question. This guy has the ability to start in the NFL for a long time."
As a part of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Simmons has been an integral piece of their offensive line. However, during the middle of the 2024 season, Simmons went down with a torn patellar tendon when he was lined up against Oregon in October.
Even without their blindside protector, Ohio State was still able to pull through and win the National Championship. Since his injury, Simmons worked relentlessly to get back on the playing field, even participating in this year's Scouting Combine.
Simmons has made massive strides since the start of his collegiate career at San Diego State. In 2022, he was penalized a staggering 16 times. However, he was only flagged once in 2024. If Simmons manages to drop to the end of the first round, he should be someone that the Chiefs consider drafting. Like Jeremiah said, talent-wise, he's already ready.
