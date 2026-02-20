One Reason Why the Chiefs Should Go All In This Offseason

It feels as though we are living in the multiverse. The Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most dominant teams of the last 20 years, missed the playoffs—they didn't come anywhere close to reaching it, eliminated weeks before it began.

Yet, it seems as though a weight has been lifted off the team's shoulders. They're looking to start fresh in 2026, retool key areas of the roster, and move forward with consistent playoff contendership for seasons to come, eventually winning another Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl. However, there is a feeling of relief amongst Chiefs Kingdom with appreciation toward past successes, hoping to build on unique failures from 2025.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs aren't going anywhere. In fact, general manager Brett Veach could create another $60 million-plus in salary cap space with three moves, and it could open the door for a team with a high draft pick and potentially newly-acquired money to go all in for Super Bowl LXI. The reason is simple: they still have Patrick Mahomes.

Why Mahomes is the reason the Chiefs could still go all in

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It seems pretty simple to me: Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet when healthy, and his eventual return to the field would be greeted by the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and additions to the backfield and skill positions overall. Not to mention, the roster has several core pieces to build around, including four of the five starting offensive linemen from left tackle to right guard.

Mahomes is a rare talent, and has carried Kansas City to at least two Super Bowls during his career, including his last two appearances in the big game. His football IQ, paired with his generational physical gifts, gives the Chiefs a chance to win every Sunday or to make deep runs in the postseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, the Chiefs must nail the backup quarterback role this offseason to keep the offense afloat if Mahomes is to miss some time while continuing his rehab from a torn ACL. There is a real chance Mahomes may not play in the first month of the season if his rehab is "best case." Plus, the Chiefs are in the middle of a serious restructuing of their roster at key positions.

Even so, Mahomes' presence when on the field gives Kansas City a chance not only to win but to win big. This is a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who could win another Super Bowl or two before his career is over. He alone is the reason the Chiefs argue to go all in during free agency and the NFL Draft.

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the Lombardi Trophy to Travis Kelce after winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

