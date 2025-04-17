2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Stay Consistent With OT
It seems like it's been mock draft after mock draft these past few weeks. With the real 2025 NFL Draft set to begin on April 24th in Green Bay, many NFL teams are locking up their strategies, especially for the first round.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the unique position where they need to improve in multiple categories, but none more important than the offensive line and protecting QB Patrick Mahomes. Specifically, the Chiefs are in need of a reliable left tackle.
This is a position that hasn't always been consistent for the team. Last season, the Chiefs tried multiple options at the edge of the line, but none seemed to provide a long-term solution. At first, the Chiefs drafted Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2023 draft, hoping that he would be the answer they were looking for.
Unfortunately, Suamataia was never a permanent piece of the offense, and the Chiefs were forced to pivot. Kansas City then tried their luck by moving their star guard Joe Thuney to the edge. This strategy was not all bad and gave the Chiefs at least a tiny sense of security. However, with Thuney moving to the Chicago Bears in recent free agency, the Chiefs are back to square one.
NFL draft analyst Adam Rank went out and predicted the Chiefs to take offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State. Simmons has been a common name seen in many different mock drafts across the industry, and for good reason.
"Chiefs, you need to get tougher in the trenches," Rank wrote. "I'm not sure if you're accomplishing that on the offensive side of the ball by trading away All-Pro talent like, even if the guard was exposed when he slid over to tackle last season, especially in the Super Bowl. Yes, you signed Jaylon Moore, but he's just one (relatively unproven) addition. I know Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but as long as everything checks out, draft my guy Josh here and put him at left tackle, and you won't have to think about it for another decade."
