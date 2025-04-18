2025 NFL Draft: Will the Chiefs Snag A RB?
The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced a few odd years when it comes to their ground game. Not only has a running back not touched the 1,000 rushing yard mark since 2017, but the position doesn't seem to have a true holder going into the 2025 NFL campaign.
Not that it's a bad thing, the Chiefs do have several options when it comes to handing the ball off. However, last season the Chiefs ranked near the bottom half of the National Football League when it came to average rushing yards per game. They averaged 105.3 yards in the ground game in 2024.
They did decide to bring back veteran Kareem Hunt, who had a decent season with the Chiefs last year. Leading the other running backs with 728 yards, Kansas City still didn't blow anyone away when it came to their rushing crew. But that doesn't mean it couldn't be boosted through the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft is lurking just around the corner, and as the Chiefs' front office continues to evaluate their draft boards, perhaps the running back position is an area that general manager Brett Veach will address at some point through this year's draft process.
" The running back class is probably the deepest class in the draft. I mean, I think you can get a really good player from rounds one through five," Veach said when addressing the media on Thursday.
"Depth at running back, and look at this kickoff role too. I mean, ideally, you know, it would be advantageous for us to identify a receiver and or running back that has explosive playmaking ability on both ends. Remigi did a great job, but again, we're always pushing the envelope to get 1% better," Veach said.
There are a few running backs that the Chiefs could go with through this draft process, as it seems more likely that the franchise could attack this position more in depth when they're on the clock in the later rounds.
The Chiefs possess eight selections as it currently stands going into the draft, but as we have seen in the past, several things can change last second depending on if a franchise wants a certain player hard enough.
