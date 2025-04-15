All Draft Picks for the Chiefs in 2025
The countdown is on for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft being less than two weeks away, the NFL is getting set to welcome the newest players into the National Football League.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, this could end up being one of the most important drafts in the team's history, given they still have a lot of areas they need to address. They can do so in the draft. We know that the Super Bowl window for the Chiefs is still open, but if they want to keep it open longer, this draft class could make or break that.
The Chiefs have been one of the better drafting teams in the league over the last few seasons. General manager Brett Veach has done a good job in bringing in players that best fit with head coach Andy Reid's offense and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
The Chiefs have built from the draft over the years, and those young players have had their impact on the team, which has led to winning a Super Bowl. But now that the team is in unfamiliar territory and not the defending champions, they will need a strong class heading into the 2025 season.
In the 2025 draft, the Kansas City Chiefs will have eight selections as of now. The Chiefs will be picking at the back end of most of the rounds, but the Chiefs have found talent in all the rounds in recent drafts and will look to do the same this year.
The Chiefs will kick off their 2025 draft with the 31st overall pick and will have eight total picks.
Round 1: No. 31 overall
Round 2: No. 63 overall
Round 3: No. 66 overall (via Tennessee)
Round 3: No. 95 overall
Round 7: No. 226 overall
Round 7: No. 251 overall (compensatory pick)
Round 7: No. 257 overall (compensatory pick)
It is going to be interesting to see what approach the Chiefs will take in this draft. They did go offense-heavy in free agency. The Chiefs do have needs on both sides, but the defense has more holes to fill. The Chiefs have their work cut out for them, but they are a good drafting team.
