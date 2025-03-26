2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Get Chris Jones Some Help
The 2025 NFL Draft starts on April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Every team will have to scope out the best talent, and find the players that best fit into their organization. The Kansas City Chiefs are no exception.
There are a few routes that the Chiefs could take in the first round. With the 31st overall pick, most of the top talent will be taken, but that doesn't mean there isn't still value to be had. They can always trade up to take someone they have their eyes on, or even get out of the first round entirely in exchange for more picks later on.
Based on their roster needs, many believe that it's in Kansas City's best interests to target either the offensive or defensive line. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes it's time to bolster the defense. In his latest "Mock Draft 3.0," Brooks projects the Chiefs selecting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, a redshirt junior out of Oregon.
"Finding Chris Jones a disruptive playmate would keep the Chiefs' defense operating at a high level, wrote Brooks, who has now posted three mocks. "Harmon's athleticism and instincts could help him flourish in Steve Spagnuolo's ultra-aggressive scheme."
Harmon put up impressive numbers at the Scouting Combine. According to NFL.com, Harmon earned the 4th-highest total score out of any DT who participated (79). He also managed to run a sub-5.0 40-yard dash at 4.95 seconds.
Simply put, he is a top-tier athlete who could give the Chiefs the ultimate succession plan at defensive tackle.
"Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task," analyst Lance Zurlein wrote in Harmon's pre-draft report at NFL.com,
"Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins."
Don't forget to follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Remember to like Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.