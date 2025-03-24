2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Projected to Make Big Trade
A real shakeup is taking place in a new mock draft. Analyst Chad Reuter projects the Kansas City Chiefs trading up in the upcoming 2025 Draft with the Baltimore Ravens to select offensive guard Tyler Booker.
"Kansas City is haunted by its inability to stop Philadelphia's front four in the Super Bowl," Reuter wrote. "The Chiefs signed 49ers backup tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million free-agent deal, but they keep addressing the OL issue in this exercise. K.C. sends first- and third-round selections to Baltimore for this pick and a fourth-rounder, adding Booker to replace Joe Thuney up front."
The Chiefs currently hold the 31st pick in the first round, while Baltimore sits at 27. To me, trading a third-round selection only to move up for spots will be rendered ineffective, and Kansas City still has the potential to grab good value at the end of the first.
Booker spent three years as a part of the Alabama Crimson Tide, making an immediate impact. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC team by league coaches and was selected as a Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus.
By the next season, Booker had earned a starting spot on the roster. Yet again, he was named to the First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press, along with several other impressive accolades. By his 3rd year, Booker was already an experienced college football player and was known as a force to be reckoned with.
Booker also showed out at the NFL Scouting Combine, impressing a good amount of scouts and coaches. According to the NFL, Booker ranked 1st among all guards in production score (81). Draft analyst Lance Zurlein had this to say about Booker:
Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits. Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable. Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.
