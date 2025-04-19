2025 NFL Draft: Commentator Leans on Chiefs Adding Protection
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away. With the first round starting on April 24th in Green Bay, fans and executives are gearing up to figure out who they're beloved team will invest in for their future.
Beloved voice and long-time NFL commentator Cris Collinsworth recently released his very own mock draft in partnership with Pro Football Focus. In a full first-round mock draft video, Collinsworth spoke to the Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing needs in this draft, as well as who looked promising to take at 31st overall: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery.
"The reason they lost both Super Bowls was that they both were the same thing, they couldn't get it blocked," exclaimed Collinsworth.
For years the Chiefs had been experimenting at the left tackle position, never quite able to find a consistent starter. This past season, the Chiefs had multiple players rotating in, such as second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia and star guard Joe Thuney, who's now with the Chicago Bears.
Even with the recent signing of 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore, many believe that the Chiefs will need more to fully solidify their offensive-line weaknesses, and that's precisely where Collinsworth believes Ersery comes into play.
"I think that he's got the athleticsm...Ersery ran a 5.01 [40-yard dash] at 6'6, 331 [pounds]," Collinsworth said. "Long arms, big hands, he's won awards for [one of] the best offensive lineman in the country [Remington Pace]. I thought the key game was when they played Penn State. I watched all the pass rush snaps against Abdul Carter and I thought he more than held his own. Overall the athleticism of what he could do, the way he handled Carter, the way he was able to go athlete for athlete, his quickness off the ball. I think he has a chance to be a really good one."
Not only does Collinsworth believe that Ersery is a great individual prospect, but he also alluded to the Chiefs' draft position and how he thinks a late first-round pick could get them exactly the player they're looking for.
"I think the draft sets up beautifully for Kansas City unless we have an unbelievable run of tackles," continued Collinsworth. "Let's say somebody else needs a tackle and loves Ersery, there's going to be Buffalo [Bills] willing to trade, there's going to be Washington [Commanders] willing to trade... So anybody jumping at the last tackle that they like might be jumping to [pick] 30 or 29 in this draft."
It'll be interesting to see how the Chiefs approach the draft and whether or not they take these mock drafts into account during their pre-draft process. No matter what happens, the 2025 NFL Draft is sure to be an entertaining watch for all league fans.
