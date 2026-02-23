How the Chiefs Can Help Out Their Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs had a sizable problem with their offensive consistency last season. Their defense deserves part of the blame for why they were only able to win six games, but their offense constantly fluctuated between great and just okay.

It felt as if Patrick Mahomes wasn't there bailing them out on offense; they would've been getting blown out in most of their contests. This was especially the case with them running the ball. In the majority of the games the Chiefs lost last season, Mahomes was their lead rusher. Coincidentally, their wins had another player be their top rusher. What can they do this offseason to address that need?

Helping Out the Run Game

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There are a lot of ways the Chiefs can go about fixing their run game. They can use their top pick to draft a player like Jeremiyah Love , which would completely change the outlook of their offense. However, there's no guarantee he'll still be there when they're making their selection, and they have needs elsewhere on the roster.

Another option they could explore is bringing back one of the running backs they had last season. Of the two, I think Kareem Hunt would be a better player for them. He's familiar with the system, and with Mahomes' restructured contract, it shouldn't be too much of a cap hit.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) speaks to the media after the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs want to make the playoffs next season to give their dynasty a chance at a second wind. A way they can do that is by leveraging their six draft picks in the upcoming draft to trade for a player who can help bring back their rushing attack.

David Montgomery is a player who has become incredibly frustrated with his playing time on the Detroit Lions and is a prime candidate for the Chiefs to trade for. Hunt brought toughness near the goal line, but couldn't sustain a successful rushing attack throughout the course of a game. Montgomery, on the other hand, can be their leading back for all three downs and give them explosive runs.

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With consecutive 700-yard seasons, his trade value wouldn't be more than a fourth or fifth round pick. He has two years left on his contract, so it wouldn't be riding all on next season for them to win big, but it would be an aggressive move that gives them a running back whom they can rely on in crucial situations.

