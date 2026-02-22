What Ohio State's Carnell Tate Could Bring to the Chiefs

This offseason, Patrick Mahomes will spend much of his time fiercely rehabbing his knee after tearing his ACL two months ago. While he is in this process, his general manager, Brett Veach, will be looking to secure a true No. 1 playmaker for his star quarterback.

With the No. 9 overall selection, the Kansas City Chiefs are well-positioned to select a top playmaker of their choice. I have written several NFL Draft profiles for potential possibilities for the franchise with their first-round draft choice, including Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. However, he has some competition for the No. 1 wide receiver spot in this year's draft with Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

Who is Carnell Tate?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 wide receiver opposite superstar playmaker Jeremiah Smith, Tate is a former five-star recruit from Chicago who joined a room filled with future NFL stars, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. Tate won multiple academic awards from the Big Ten and the Buckeyes in 2024 as the No. 3 wideout to Egbuka and Smith.

In 2025, Tate became a superstar in his own right, who many would argue would've been the top overall player for many college programs across the country. The junior pass-catcher averaged 32.5 yards per touchdown reception on his way to becoming an All-American and all-conference wide receiver for the Buckeyes, quickly projecting as the next star from one of the great wide receiver rooms in college football history.

Tate's strengths

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There is a real argument that Tate might be the best route runner and salesman in the entire NFL Draft class. He is incredibly nuanced with excellent hip sinks and snappy breaks in route stems, showcasing an ample understanding of how to attack leverage points and manipulate defenders with quick steps and subtle movements.

Furthermore, Tate knows how to create separation on all three levels, utilizing a great explosive get-off at the line of scrimmage to quickly get vertical and put cornerbacks on their heels. There are consistent flashes of Tate working press defenders at the line of scrimmage, showcasing a variety of release combinations to get open early in his route.

Carnell Tate 51 REC, 875 TDS, 9 TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/wtvohrBvau https://t.co/hAefiaiabO — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 18, 2026

Tate's football IQ is great, allowing him to distinguish shell coverages and where to sit or attack voids in zone coverage. He also has excellent sideline awareness when the ball is coming into his direction, and this is where the fun truly begins.

For my money, Tate has the best ball skills in this year's draft class. His long arms, elite hand-eye coordination, and soft hands allow him to play with an ample catch radius, late hands downfield, standout body control at the catch point, and ultra-reliability in contested situations.

Tate's Weaknesses

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) defends Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all the great things Tate possesses in his skill set, he is limited in some aspects of his game.

Tate isn't an overly creative player in space, which limits his yards-after-catch ability. He doesn't have elite downfield speed or a third gear to run away from defenders in the open field. Furthermore, Tate could have better play strength at the top of his routes and at the line of scrimmage against more physical defenders.

What Tate could bring to the Chiefs

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Veach is to find a receiver who fits a much different profile than he has been accustomed to drafting at wide receiver, Tate is that guy. This is a playmaker who can win inside and out, with an excellent combination of route running nuance, three-level separation, football IQ, and elite ball skills that are missing from the Chiefs' skill position group.

Tate is a player who could become a No. 1 wideout for an NFL offense within his first season in the league. Whenever Mahomes returns from injury, the potential addition of Tate would give him a trustworthy pass-catcher for the long-term plans of the franchise.

