2025 NFL Draft: What Marcus Mbow Would Bring to Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs remain in a great position roster-wise despite a blowout defeat in their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
This year, they are looking to make it to a fourth in Santa Clara with the help of their terrific and effective "draft and development" process that has lended them a fairly young roster and loads of talented playmakers on either side of the ball.
On the offensive front five, the Chiefs are in need of depth and competition. There is no guarantee Jaylon Moore and Kingsley Suamataia are the starting left tackle and guard, respectively. Plus, the team lacks a true swing tackle and a three to five spot depth player in the trenches.
Purdue Boilermakers offensive tackle Marcus Mbow could be a player they target. With over 32 starts split over his collegiate career at either right guard or tackle, Mbow brings some versatility to the next level. He was a former three-star recruit who saw playing time early in his career after redshirting his freshman.
Let's take a look at what Mbow could bring to the NFL level and areas he could improve in.
Strengths
Mbow is one of the best moving offensive lineman in the class with outstanding reactive and functional athleticism that allows him to be a menace in space and the fluidity to be proactive in pass protection and in the run game.
As a run blocker, Mbow will get his hands fitted quickly and get grips to provide adequate pop at the point of attack. His lateral mobility allows him to create displacement on zone-blocking concepts. His body control and athleticism allow him to get to the second level and work vertically downhill with ease.
In pass protection, Mbow's lateral agility allows him to gain depth in his sets and flashes some mirroring ability. His hand technique is impressive when active and on point, showing some independency with flashes of the snatch technique. Mbow is explosive and will hit his landmarks quickly.
Weaknesses
This is where some of the concerns of playing on the edge are explained. Due to his below-average arm length and frame, Mbow will struggle to keep himself square and sometimes compromise his block with defenders working across his face.
Mbow's aggressive style in the trenches have led to some discipline issue as well as overextension, inconsistent technique, and grabby hands that can lead to some costly holding calls. His power at the point of attack is also average and does not possess a strong enough anchor to be a reliable asset on the edge.
Where Mbow could fit in the NFL
If Mbow is to play offensive tackle at the next level, he will need time to grow into his frame and focus on his overall discipline in all facets of his game. However, because of his above-average athleticism, mobility, quickness, flashes in technique, and football intelligence, he projects more as an interior player where he could see the field faster.
Mbow showed at the Senior Bowl in January his ability to play at all five positions on the offensive line and did so with ease, making his projection easy depending on how you view him as a prospect. He looks to be a developmental starting center or guard on either side at the next level should a team feel comfortable with his high-end traits.
Overall, the Chiefs could slate him into a competition with Suamataia for the starting left guard spot should he be one of their main targets in the middle of Day Two.
