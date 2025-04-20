2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs' Latest 7-Round Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fill in the rest of their roster with talented players who can come in and give the team the best chance to win next season.
They will look to do that in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have done a good job in recent drafts in picking talent that has made an impact on their team and helped them win Super Bowls. This will be one of the most important drafts in franchise history.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network released their recent seven-round mock draft, and these are the players they have the Chiefs taking.
31) Kansas City - Josh Conerly Jr., OL, Oregon
"Josh Conerly Jr. has been rising throughout the process, and now he's viewed almost across the board as a Round 1 tackle. He's athletic, has good lean mass and proportional length, brings solid knee bend and proactive hands, and he's rangy in the run game," Cummings wrote.
"The Kansas City Chiefs met with Conerly at the NFL Combine and could have a vision for him as a long-term starter. He fills some of the technical criteria that past Chiefs selections at OT have lacked, and he could play guard in the short term alongside Jaylon Moore."
"Alfred Collins doesn't just eat space, he devours it. A double-team magnet at 6'6", 332 pounds, he can free up Chris Jones and others to feast on mismatches."
66) Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
"Xavier Watts should not have fallen this far, but as usual, the Chiefs are the beneficiaries. Watts is instinctive, fluid, and a two-phase playmaker of the highest caliber."
95) Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
"Cameron Skattebo's lacking vertical speed may drop him on some boards, but he has the vision, footwork, grueling physicality, and pass-game versatility to earn Andy Reid's eye."
133) Projected Trade: Steelers receive 133rd pick; Chiefs receive WR George Pickens
226) Brandon George, LB, Pittsburgh
The Chiefs get a steal by taking George in the last round of the draft. It will be surprising to see him on the board till the seventh round. George can be a starter for the Chiefs in the middle of the defense.
251) LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
The Chiefs add to their wide receiver room with Wester. A lot of upside with Wester, and can be a good target for Patrick Mahomes.
257) Mose Vavao, OL, Fresno State
The Chiefs get another steal with the last pick of the 2025 NFL Draft with Vavao. He is a starting caliber lineman in the NFL.
