Chiefs' Chris Jones Receives High Appraisal
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best drafting teams over the last 10 years. They have found their fair share of talented players on both sides of the ball and they will look to do the same next week in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have not been scared of making their move or mark on the NFL Draft.
For the Chiefs, this could end up being one of the most important drafts in the team's history, given they still have a lot of areas they need to address. They can do so in the draft. We know that the Super Bowl window for the Chiefs is still open, but if they want to keep it open longer, this draft class could make or break that.
But before we get to the 2025 draft next week, we take a look at the Chiefs' best day two picks over the years. Not all of the talent comes from the first round and the best players are not in that round either. In day two the rounds that are picked are round two and round three. These rounds are important, if not more important than the first.
The Chiefs have one of the best day two picks ever, in defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs took Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. And that second round of the 2016 draft featured some of the best talent we see right now in the NFL.
"Jones gets the slight edge over Henry here because he was a core member of a dynasty. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce were arguably more vital to the Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins, but Jones' six All-Pros (three first-team) and six Pro Bowls can't be overlooked," said FOX Sports.
"He's put up two 15.5-sack seasons, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting on one of those occasions in 2022. He also has the longest streak of games with a sack in NFL history, taking down the opposing quarterback at least once in 11 consecutive games."
"Jones isn't the only pick on Day 2 who has built a Hall of Fame résumé. Henry might be the best running back of his generation, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 when he rushed for 2,027 yards."
"He also has five Pro Bowl honors and is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Thomas set the record for most receptions in a season in 2019 (149), while Thuney was a starter for two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots and two more with the Chiefs."
You can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.