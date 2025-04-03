2025 NFL Draft: Georgia Guard a Great Option for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to have another good draft class in next month's 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did have a good free agency haul, but they still have areas to fill, and the draft would be a perfect time to do so. The Chiefs, overall have done a good job of replacing players during their stretch of winning and going to multiple Super Bowls.
The Chiefs' front office, led by general manager Brett Veach, has done a great job in finding the talent that best fits the franchise over the last few drafts. They will look to do the same in April. The Chiefs still have areas to fill on the roster, and you know they are going to do their best to fill them in the draft.
The Chiefs want to upgrade on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, the team struggled to protect their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had to make plays happen by moving outside of the pocket more than he would have liked. Mahomes was sacked the most out of his career last season as well.
The Chiefs should be keeping a close tab on one offensive lineman out of the University of Georgia. That prospect is guard Tate Ratledge. Ratledge is a physical offensive guard who can help in pass protection, and a strong part of his game is run blocking. The Chiefs need to get a run game going next season as well.
"A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s an average athlete with adequate foot quickness and technique to get the job done. Ratledge lacks length and will reach when punching, opening him to quick counters. He sees and handles twists with above-average success and has enough anchor and redirect power to protect his pocket. Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly."
The Chiefs could bring in Ratledge and he can be an instant starter or they can sit him and develop him more. But if the Chiefs draft Ratledge, they will be getting the most physical linemen in the 2025 Draft.
