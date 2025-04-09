2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs OL Coach Should Love This Player
Andy Heck could take Grey Zabel to another level in the NFL. If the North Dakota State lineman is there for the Chiefs at No. 31 in the first round, Kansas City would get a player with some of the best traits in the entire draft class, according to draft expert Matt Bowen.
Bowen on Monday broke down the class into the best players at 100 skills and traits. The former NFL player gave Zabel two of the top compliments among offensive linemen: Best second-level blocker, referring to a player’s ability to shed opponents at the first level (defensive line) and neutralize players at the next level (linebacker), and most instinctive OL.
“Zabel meshes his toughness, technique and easy movement ability to seal linebackers at the second level,” Bowen wrote. “He was the best player during the Senior Bowl workouts in Mobile, Ala.”
Those Senior Bowl workouts separated Zabel from other players at his position, assuming scouts and offensive-line coaches like Heck hadn’t already separated him on their boards based on his NDSU film.
Because many mock drafts have Zabel headed to Kansas City late in the first round, that could be good news for the Chiefs. Kansas City has glaring holes on the left side of its O-line depth chart, holes charged with protecting the blind side of Patrick Mahomes.
If Kansas City lands Zabel at No. 31, his instincts could separate him again in a left guard competition with Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia, assuming they move him inside after signing largely untested tackle Jaylon Moore.
“Zabel is quick to identify twists and loopers, which he will see from loaded defensive fronts in the pro game in passing situations,” Bowen added. “His ability to play multiple spots on the offensive line boosts his football awareness, too.”
Multiple spots would be especially valuable in Kansas City, where the Chiefs need a guard and tackle after trading All-Pro Joe Thuney and his final-year contract to the Bears.
A 6-6, 312-pound prospect, Zabel led offensive linemen at the scouting combine in the vertical leap (36.5 inches), bench press (26 reps), and broad jump (9-3). He’s also the flagship draft-eligible player this year for an NDSU program that has seen five dependable starting offensive linemen drafted since 2014.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.