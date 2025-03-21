To Those Who Doubt Chiefs, Insider Has 1-Word Verdict
The Raiders and Broncos are on their fifth full-time head coaches, the Chargers their fourth.
Bo Nix as a rookie became the sixth Denver quarterback to finish a season leading the Broncos in passing. Geno Smith this year figures to become the fourth different Raiders player to lead Las Vegas in that category.
All of it has happened since the Chiefs won their first of nine consecutive AFC West titles in 2016.
Reminding those who claimed Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson would dethrone the Chiefs, and Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert would ultimately upset Kansas City in the 2022 playoffs, Dan Graziano demanded order in the court of public opinion.
And in the trial of the People vs. the Chiefs as to whether Kansas City’s nine-year string of AFC West championships will end in 2025, Judge Graziano rules … overreaction.
“Come on, folks. We've done this before, and we know how it has worked out,” the NFL insider wrote this week. “For all of their problems and for as bad as they looked in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs still went 15-2 in the 2024 regular season and got back to the big game for the third year in a row.”
Graziano noted that Kansas City has gone 24-6 against AFC West opponents over the last five years. Sure, the team has concerns, especially at the offense’s second-most-valuable position, left tackle. And after signing Jaylon Moore to fill that spot and trading three-time Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney to Chicago, the left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line has a question mark the size of an Arthur Bryant’s entrée.
Crystal-ball patience, Graziano said.
“The bones are good. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and defensive tackle Chris Jones are still there. Tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season. This team is the best in the NFL at figuring out how to solve the puzzle of the season and come out on top, and until we actually see someone finish ahead of the Chiefs in their division for the first time in a decade, I won't believe it's happening.”
