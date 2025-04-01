How Good Has Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Been Against the NFL?
The National Football League has been put on high alert when playing the Kansas City Chiefs since quarterback Patrick Mahomes has broken into the league. Going into his ninth season with the Chiefs, Mahomes looks to increase his wide success against opponents in 2025.
Mahomes has squared off against every NFL team in his career and has found a ton more success than he has failures. The Chiefs' quarterback was again able to lead the team to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. Regardless of the outcome, the stretch is impressive.
The legacy being created right in front of our eyes is astonishing as Mahomes continues to play at a high level. Below is how Mahomes has performed against each NFL team and NFL Division throughout his career during the regular season. Playoff games are excluded from this listing.
AFC East Record: 8-5
- Buffalo Bills: 1-4
- Miami Dolphins: 2-0
- New York Jets: 2-0
- New England Patriots: 3-1
AFC North Record: 13-3
- Baltimore Ravens: 4-1
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-0
- Cincinnati Bengals: 3-2
- Cleveland Browns: 3-0
AFC South Record: 8-5
- Houston Texans: 3-1
- Indianapolis Colts: 0-2
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-0
- Tennessee Titans: 1-2
AFC West Record: 35-5
- Los Angeles Chargers: 10-2
- Denver Broncos: 13-1
- Las Vegas Raiders: 12-2
The Chiefs have seen a ton of success under Mahomes' quarterback leadership within the division, which can be seen above. Last season, Kansas City held down the home field advantage and went undefeated at home, and when it came to facing their divisional rivals, the Chiefs recorded five victories and just a single defeat to the Broncos in Week 18.
NFC East Record: 4-1
- Philadelphia Eagles: 1-1
- Washington Commanders: 1-0
- Dallas Cowboys: 1-0
- New York Giants: 1-0
NFC North Record: 5-2
- Detroit Lions: 1-1
- Minnesota Vikings: 1-0
- Green Bay Packers: 1-1
- Chicago Bears: 2-0
NFC South Record: 9-0
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-0
- Atlanta Falcons: 2-0
- Carolina Panthers: 2-0
- New Orleans Saints: 2-0
NFC West Record: 7-2
- Los Angeles Rams: 1-1
- Seattle Seahawks: 1-1
- Arizona Cardinals: 2-0
- San Fransisco 49ers: 3-0
As it can be clearly seen, Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to a whole new level against the other NFL teams over the first eight seasons of his career.
