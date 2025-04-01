New 1st-Round Pick Has Emerged for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft that will help them get back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs have had a major turnaround this offseason, and they did sign some free agents of their own, but they are still missing some pieces that they will find in the draft in a couple of weeks.
The Chiefs will go into the draft with their draft boards filled with players they believe will be the best fit for their team and scheme. The franchise has found success in recent drafts, and it came from all the rounds, not just the early ones. But the Chiefs now have a potential new prospect they can draft in the first round with the 31st overall pick.
The Chiefs have had to pick at the end of most recent drafts, but they have done well. They will look to get the right pick at the end of the first round again.
One new potential target for the Chiefs' defense is Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M. Scourton is an edge rusher who did a great job of getting to the quarterback and helping on the run during his college career.
That is one are that the Chiefs struggled in last season. Scourton can be a good fit in the Steve Spagnuolo defense. He can help the Chiefs get after the quarterback with only rushing four.
"Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs. Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain' run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s an eccentric rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor, and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge."
Scourton is climbing draft boards, and the Chiefs could be the team to take him in the first round, as he would be a great addition and have an immediate impact on the team.
