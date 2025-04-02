2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Select Mississippi DT In Latest Mock Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft sneaking up on every franchise in the National Football League, the front offices have a ton to decide prior to and on draft day. The Kansas City Chiefs have been highly linked to boosting both their offensive line and defense through this year's draft, but the pick still isn't crystal clear.
Since the NFL Draft Combine, several mock drafts have come out surrounding where each prospect would best fit, as well as how high they would go in the draft lineup. While it can be assumed that the top prospects such as Cam Ward will be off the board early, there are a slew of talented players that could fall to the Chiefs given their positional needs.
In a recent mock draft created by USA Today's Nate Davis, the Chiefs leaned into the defense narrative that was previously stated. With the 31st pick in the draft, Davis has Kansas City taking defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Mississippi.
"Based purely on high-ceiling talent, he’s as gifted as any D-tackle in this draft. And playing alongside Chris Jones, who will be 31 on opening day, could be the best way for Nolen to maximize his potential – while also giving the Chiefs another disruptor they could use on the D-line," Davis wrote.
Just this past season with the Ole Miss Rebels, Nolen collected his best all around season in his collegiate career. Earning himself 48 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, and 6.5 quarterback sacks makes Nolen a highly respectable prospect to watch on draft day.
Compared to Denver Bronco defensive end John Franklin-Myers according to NFL.com, Nolen has power and size on his side, as he weighed in at 296 pounds, and is viewed as a year one starter wherever he may land.
The Chiefs did just bring in veteran defensive tackle in Jerry Tillery as well as retained Mike Pennel this offseason. With both players getting older as their careers move forward, the addition of Nolen would provide the Chiefs fall back options if either player gets injured, or sees lack of production.
“Nobody questions how talented he is and how hard he plays. Super twitched up and really explosive.” -- NFC national scout, per NFL.com.
