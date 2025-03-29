Chiefs Are Favorites In 2025 Yet Again
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back to the Super Bowl next season and win it this time.
After their disappointing Super Bowl LIX loss, all the members of the franchise have been having a bad taste in their mouths all offseason long and will continue to do so until they kick off in 2025. The Chiefs do not want to have that again after next season.
The Chiefs have made a lot of noise this offseason and were one of the most active teams in free agency right out the gate. The Chiefs went after the areas they needed after losing their players from last season to free agents as well. Now they will look to have another solid draft class in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month.
The Chiefs Super Bowl is still open because they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, who we have seen year after year lead his team to Super Bowl wins or deep playoff runs.
If last season was a bad one for the Chiefs and they still got to the Super Bowl, and now they have addressed their problems on both sides of the ball, they can be even more dangerous.
Last season, the Chiefs won 15 games and looked to be on their way to win another Super Bowl, but they came up a game short and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Even with the changes going on with Kansas City, they still have all of the pieces one would look for in an offseason favorite for Super Bowl contenders.
While some may have Chiefs fatigue, Kansas City has proven they are a winner that people can rely on to deliver year in and year out. The Chiefs have their sights set on not only going back to the big game but also coming out on top this time around. The Chiefs have gotten better, and they know what they need to do to win it all in 2025.
The Chiefs still have a lot of star power on their roster. With Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive end Chris Jones cause problems on the defensive side of the ball. And their coaches are the best in the NFL.
Make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Please check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE