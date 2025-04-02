2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs' Take Top RB in Mock Draft
One area the Kansas City Chiefs struggled in last season was getting a consistent run game going. The Chiefs' ground game was there for some part of the 2024 season, but they would have liked to get more out of it to take some of the pressure off starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Some of it was out of their control because of the injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs did bring in Kareem Hunt; he created a spark for a few games but it did not last when the Chiefs needed it the most. The Chiefs would like to get it going next season to keep the defense guessing.
Last season they were one dimensional, as most of the time when they would try to run and get stopped on first down, the defense knew they were going to throw the ball on the next two plays. And with a run game, the Chiefs offense can be more dangerous. Mahomes would not have to drop back on most plays, as well.
The Chiefs would like to add a running back in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but when will they take their chance at one? The running back class in 2025 is deep and has a lot of talented backs.
Vinnie Lyer of The Sporting News has the Chiefs drafting a top running back in the first round of a latest mock.
Lyer has the Chiefs taking Omarion Hampton out of the University of North Carolina with the 31st overall pick.
"The Chiefs last whiffed with a first-round running back five years ago with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but that shouldn't stop them from looking at Hampton as a potential three-down game-changer in their offense, given the recent limitations of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco," said Lyer.
Hampton gives the Chiefs a young, explosive back who could carry the load for the team. But that will not be the case. Hampton would either split the carries with Pacheco or take most of them. Pacheco is coming off an injury, and taking some load off of him would make the running back position better for the Chiefs as well.
Hampton would give the Chiefs options on offensive playing calling. Mahomes with a run game would make the offense nearly unstoppable.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.