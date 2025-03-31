Chiefs Projected to Land Top Running Back
The Kansas City Chiefs want to address their team's problems from last season, and make sure they do not go into the 2025 season with the same problems. So far, this offseason, they have addressed some of the areas they were exposed to last season in free agency. The Chiefs did want they had to do to ensure they upgraded at some of those positions.
The Chiefs' run game was one of the problems they had last season. Starting running Isiah Pacheco went down, and the run game was not the same as we have seen in previous years. The Chiefs did bring in running back Kareem Hunt to see if he could keep the run game afloat, and he did for a few games, but when it mattered the most, the Chiefs' run game was a no-show.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League but he also needs a run game just to take all of the load off his back. The Chiefs have brought back Hunt this offseason and Pacheco is expected to be healthy to start training camp.
The team still wants to find another back to help keep fresh backs on the field next season. They can get that in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs should be keeping close tabs on Iowa's running back Kaleb Johnson if one mock comes to be accurate.
The Chiefs are projected to take Johnson in a mock from Pro Football Network, with the Chiefs using the No. 63 pick on the Iowa star.
Johnson is a good pick up if the Chiefs can land him. The Chiefs could bring in Johnson and see him have an instant impact on the team. He will help keep all the load off Mahomes and also keep Pacheco and Hunt fresh. Having a back like this with Johnson can help the Chiefs' offense.
It is a question of whether the Chiefs will use an early pick on a running back after bringing back Hunt and also signing Elijah Mitchell, but it is at least worth speculating on which running backs might be the right fits if they look to add one.
Johnson is one of the most physical backs in the draft and would give the Chiefs another key offensive weapon.
Make sure to find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also you can check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE