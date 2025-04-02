2025 NFL Draft: What OSU's Sawyer Would Bring to Chiefs
The 2025 NFL Draft is just under 24 days away from commencement, and the process is ramping up as teams begin to narrow down prospects who could fit the roster when the selection process begins. The Kansas City Chiefs will be one of those teams, being a reliable franchise to successfully draft and develop talent that has made them into the powerhouse they are today.
George Karlaftis leads an edge rushing room that has some sufficient talent in Charles Omenihu, Mika Danna, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. However, they enter the draft with the need for more adequate talent or competitive depth, and this year's draft offers that at the position.
Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Jack Sawyer could be one of those targets in the middle to late rounds of the draft. He's a former five-star recruit who has been a key cog in Ohio State's success in previous years, becoming an All-Big Ten defender while helping lead the Buckeyes to their first National Championship in over a decade.
Let's take a closer look at what Sawyer could bring to the next level.
Strengths
If you were to create an edge defender in a lab, Sawyer is who you would come up with. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he is your classic hard-nosed, competitive player with elite toughness, physicality, and great football acumen. If Sawyer was coming out of college in the late 20th century, this would be a potential top-five selection because of the combination alone.
Sawyer wins with smarts, good reactive stimuli, and overall solid football instincts. He does display some impressive power at the point of attack when he gets his hands on opposing blockers and shows sufficient run defense ability.
As a pass rusher, Sawyer illustrates a rush arsenal that could prove to be valuable at the next level. He has had some quality rushes because of his rush variety and certainly has room to add to his bag of tricks. Sawyer is a player who's motor runs steaming hot and will chase down quarterbacks out of the pocket on pure effort.
Weaknesses
Sawyer is an average to below-average athlete, lacking sufficient explosiveness off the line to offer the ability to soften the edge. He is not seen as someone that will dominate the point of attack as his length is only average, leading to some issues.
Those issues surround his ability to set a firm edge. Sawyer will struggle to stack and peek with extension from the C-gap because of his length and blockers can latch on pretty quickly, stalling his attack despite the relentless effort to get by.
Sawyer is also someone that will not win with bend or flexibility. He has tight hips that do not allow him to win and dip the corner up the arc like other rushers can, and he lacks the short-area quickness needed to win in some situations.
What Sawyer Brings to the Table
Sawyer is one of the most hard-working, competitive and tough football players you will watch during the pre-draft process. Unfortunately, he lacks the skill set to potentially become an NFL starter at the next level. He projects more as a depth piece in an even 4-3 front as a base-end who can offer the ceiling to be a rotational piece at the next level.
The Chiefs are a team that would welcome a player like Sawyer to their roster. His motor and effort alone could get him on special teams early in his career as he continues to find new ways to win despite his limitations with his athletic profile. This would be a nice depth and developmental stash the middle to late portions of the draft.
