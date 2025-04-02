The Chiefs Have Needs, but Some Are Bigger Than Others
This past season, a 15-2 regular season masked the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be sacked the most he has in any season. The Chiefs played with fire all season, which ultimately cost them another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs entered the offseason aiming to fix the glaring issues the Philadelphia Eagles exposed to beat them. While Kansas City has made several moves this offseason, its priority remains fixing its offensive line, followed by its defense. Both sides need help this offseason.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft predictions for every team in the National Football League. He believes the Chiefs will primarily focus on the trenches, where football games are won and lost.
Infante projects the Chiefs to select offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota.
"Though they addressed the offensive line a bit in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs would be smart to add insurance in case Jaylon Moore or Jawaan Taylor doesn’t work out at tackle," Infante said.
"As a behemoth of an offensive tackle with a nasty demeanor, Aireontae Ersery is capable of dominating edge rushers at the point of attack. His size-adjusted athleticism is also impressive, and once he gets his hands right, it’s very tough for opposing defenders to disengage.
The Chiefs have two third-round picks. Infante projects the Chiefs will select defensive tackle T.J. Sanders from South Carolina with the 63rd overall pick in the draft.
"With Tershawn Wharton having departed in free agency, the Chiefs would be wise to take advantage of this loaded defensive tackle class," Infante said.
"Though he’s played quite a bit as a 3-technique or as far out as a 5-technique, I like T.J. Sanders best as an athletic 1-technique who can generate pressure up the A-gap with his quickness of the ball and his raw power at the point of attack."
With the 66th-overall pick in the draft, Infante suggests the Chiefs will pick offensive lineman Marcus Mbow.
"Marcus Mbow has starting experience at both tackle and guard, and he could serve as an effective center as well. No matter where he plays, he’s a coordinated blocker with the athleticism and hand usage needed to hold his own in more zone-heavy run schemes at the next level," Infante said.
