3 Biggest Weaknesses on Chiefs 2025 Roster
Every NFL team has a weakness, including the league's best teams that are consistently playing for the Lombardi Trophy in January and February. The Kansas City Chiefs are no exception, featuring a roster with plenty of key strengths and weaknesses that can make or break their chances of ultimate success by season's end.
The Chiefs have been a constant in the NFL for the last seven years and will likely remain as such as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid continue terrorizing opposing teams. They're looking to become the first team since the Buffalo Bills over 30 years ago to reach four consecutive Super Bowls. However, this year will prove to have more challenges than ever.
I went through the Chiefs roster and identified their three biggest weakness and one of them may surprise you. Let's take a look at the team's key flaws heading into the season.
Patrick Mahomes' Achilles Heel
As historically and physically great as Mahomes is, he can get his team into trouble more often than not. He does tend to go for the big play and do too much instead of taking what is in front of him. He spoke about it after his loss in Super Bowl LIX: “I think that’s something you saw today that there are times when guys aren’t open and I need to throw the ball away or check it down and let other guys make plays happen. Sometimes I get in (a spot) where I want to make a big play to kind of spark us."
Mahomes has won and lost games with this type of volatility. However, as he gets older, he will need to protect the ball better, especially if his physical attributes begin to decline later in his 30s.
Depth in the Trenches
One of the things the Chiefs must be aware of heading into the season is their depth issues and lack of experience on the offensive line and defensive front. They'll likely start Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle and guard, respectively, while the depth of the interior defensive line is average at best, with Jerry Tillery and rookie Omarr Norman-Lott.
Kansas City must prove itself in these areas this season. It could determine their fate of either returning to another Super Bowl or allowing a Bills, Bengals, or Ravens run the postseason this winter.
Running Backs
You won't find a bigger fan of Isiah Pacheco than me, but it's hard not to acknowledge the inconsistencies he had late in the season, including the playoffs. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Pacheco has a lot to prove, and the depth behind him is not ideal with Elijah Mitchell and Kareem Hunt.
Brashard Smith, the Chiefs' seventh-round choice from SMU, could play a bigger role in the offense down the line, but this only exposes the bigger issues they have at the position. Another running back should be on the to-do list in 2026.
