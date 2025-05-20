Chiefs Draft Review: Brashard Smith Offers Missing Element
The NFL Draft has been ground zero for the latest stretch of the Kansas City Chiefs' success. A significant chunk of their roster is made up of players who were drafted within the last three to four years, leading the youth movement that has propelled them to three consecutive Super Bowls, including two in a row from 2022.
This year's rookie class could present another group that can get the Chiefs back to the big game for the fourth year in a row. Their first-round investment, Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons, is likely to be the future starter at that spot, while general manager Brett Veach addressed other areas of interest for more talent and depth.
One draft choice that caught my eye was the seventh-round draft choice out of SMU, running back Brashard Smith. It made sense to draft a running back from a group that was loaded with talent, while also having at least one other tailback under contract after 2025. However, there are other reasons why this caught my eye, and the film shows all.
A former wide receiver from the Miami Hurricanes, Smith transitioned to running back last offseason and made the correct choice in doing so, becoming a first-team All-ACC player in his first year at the position with a sky-high ceiling. That ceiling is what he offers as a potential missing element to the Chiefs' offense.
Being a former wideout, Smith is an exceptional pass-catcher for running back standards. His hand-eye coordination is ample, allowing him to be a reliable target in the passing game while having the short-area quickness to be an effective route runner out of the backfield. The receiver in Smith shows up at the catch point, showcasing good body control to adjust to passes on the fly.
As a running back, Smith shows plenty of rawness with it being a new position. His vision is inconsistent and will need trust in development with finding open creases and trusting his blockers on the move. He is not a powerful running back who can be relied on in short-yardage situations to churn his legs for the first down, nor does he have the contact balance that Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco do.
Yet, he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands. His change of direction, short-area quickness, and suddenness allow him to play laterally and bounce runs to the perimeter, where he can work into space and generate big gains on the ground. Smith is an explosive runner who can win with acceleration on the second and third levels while also winning the edge at the line of scrimmage to defeat pursuit angles.
Smith is a creative runner with great pass-catching ability and the versatility to line up in the slot or on the perimeter to create mismatches. This sounds like something that the Chiefs have lacked for the last few years or more, and fans should be excited about the possibility of what this could become. Expect him to be a third-down role player who can add another set of explosiveness to the offense in the passing game and lighter personnel packages.
Smith will have to work his way up the depth chart, but he is talented enough to move high enough up and make the 53-man roster. Pacheco is entering the final year of his deal, and inconsistencies have hampered him in recent seasons. This would be a prime opportunity for Smith to be the next seventh-round running back to make some noise on the Chiefs.
