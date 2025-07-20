3 Biggest "What If's" For the Chiefs in 2025
While the 2024 campaign didn't end well for the Kansas City Chiefs, at the end of the day, they still won 15 games and proved to be the team to beat in the AFC once again. However, as they go into the new season, everything that went well and everything that went badly has to be left in the past.
With training camp beginning for the Chiefs tomorrow, July 21, with their first practice the following day, there are a ton of what-ifs looking to become a reality for the Chiefs in 2025. Here are the three biggest ones.
What if Travis Kelce doesn't bounce back this season?
Travis Kelce could very well be playing in his final season in the National Football League. After two seasons of declining production, the Chiefs have to wonder, "What if this is the end of the line for our legendary tight end?"
Kelce is likely to be used the same amount he has been over the last few seasons, but as we know, if head coach Andy Reid feels that Kelce is slowing down, he'll do what's best for the team. Tight end Noah Gray has been impressive as the second tight end option behind Kelce, so much so that if Kelce's decline continues, what if Gray is the answer?
What if the offensive line doesn't improve?
Following the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs made it a clear path of action to add depth to the offensive line and to do so for multiple years. The franchise drafted Josh Simmons, signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal, and locked up offensive guard Trey Smith.
The main concern with the offensive line still resides on the left side, as training camp will show who the best starting options will be for the left tackle and guard position. If the Chiefs' offensive line can't decrease the amount of pressures and sacks on Patrick Mahomes, it will be difficult for the franchise to be competitive in the playoffs, as we saw during the Super Bowl.
What if Patrick Mahomes gets injured?
Regardless of what anyone says, Mahomes is still one of, if not the best, quarterback in the NFL going into 2025. Mahomes hasn't missed 14 or fewer games in his career before, but sometimes freak accidents happen.
The Chiefs signed Gardner Minshew to be the backup option, but seeing how Minshew performed last season as a starter with the Raiders, the Chiefs are banking on Mahomes being healthy.
