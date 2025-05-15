3 Observations on the Chiefs' Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the rest of the National Football League, are inching closer to the start of the 2025 NFL campaign. Not only are all the franchises set to compete for the 2025 season, but some have easier schedules than others.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs have a taste in their mouth that they want to spit out. Losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl wasn't the way that the franchise pictured ending their 2024 run, giving all the more reason for the 2025 game plan to be targeted towards getting back to the promised land.
That being said, here are three observations surrounding the Chiefs' schedule that are important to keep your eye on.
1. The Chiefs Own the Most Primetime Games
For those who believe that the Chiefs aren't the most popular team going in football right now, the National Football League disagrees with you. The Chiefs own seven primetime games going into the new campaign, five of which come within the first eight weeks of the season.
The Chiefs are the most marketable franchise that the NFL has to offer right now. It's not every year that you get a franchise as successful as the Chiefs have been to brand around. Given Kansas City has been the AFC West division champions nine straight times, has seemingly always punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game, and has won two of the last three Super Bowls contested, they deserve this limelight.
2. The Chiefs' Road Schedule is Much Easier
The Chiefs are always up against the odds, as they have every team in the NFL wanting to take them off the throne that they have created. The home schedule for the Chiefs consists of six franchises that made the playoffs last season, all of which are looking to take down Kansas City in front of its fans.
The franchise hits the road and will square off against three AFC South teams that finished below the .500 mark. If the Chiefs can be competitive against the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on the road, they should be able to finish above .500 away from home.
3. The Chiefs Can Become the New "America's Team"
The Chiefs take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 13. "America's Team" hasn't won a Super Bowl since the 1994 season, whereas the Chiefs have become a staple across the league. Not only do they possess the face of the league in Patrick Mahomes, but they also have marketable players who take center stage.
If the Chiefs can land a win on the road over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, it might be the passing of the torch from one "America's Team" to the next.
