53-Man Chiefs Roster Projection: Pre-Training Camp Edition
The Kansas City Chiefs are approaching training camp quicker than we thought. Following the Super Bowl defeat, the players and coaching staff have been eager thus far through the OTAs process and can't wait to get back to regular football schedule activities.
Following a long offseason that saw the Chiefs add seven new draftees, along with 13 free agent signings, Kansas City has a good handle on what its roster will look like for the upcoming campaign.
With training camp right around the corner, here is our projected 53-man roster for the Chiefs in 2025.
QB {2}: Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew
Given that Patrick Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback who has played in 16 or more games each season since the 2021 campaign, it would be hard to add a third option here. Gardner Minshew is a solid backup option, but a third quarterback on the pro roster seems unlikely.
RB {4}: Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith (R), Carson Steele
Given that both Pacheco and Hunt are looking to prove themselves in 2025, along with Smith finding his way and Steele as a good depth piece, the running back room would lose out on Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell hasn't played in the NFL since 2023, making his case to crack the roster a hard one, depending on training camp results.
WR {6}: Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Jalen Royals (R), Juju Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio.
There is a ton of competition within the Chiefs' wide receiving room, so much so that Elijhah Badger, Tyquan Thornton, and perhaps Skyy Moore could be considered for the final spot. But as it stands currently, these six Chiefs wide receivers seem like the ones to go with.
TE{3}: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool (R)
Kelce and Gray have held down the tight end position for quite some time, and depending on how quickly Jared Wiley can return from injury, he will be considered. Assuming Wiley is unable to perform, the undrafted free agent in Briningstool would get a chance to make a statement.
OL {10}: Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey, Jaylon Moore, Josh Simmons (R), Kingsley Suamataia, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo, Esa Pole (R), Tremayne Anchrum, Wayna Morris.
The Chiefs' offensive line was the biggest concern following the 2024 campaign, but with these 10 offensive linemen, the Chiefs would be in a good spot to begin the campaign.
DL {10}: George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Ashton Gillotte (R), Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery, Mike Pennel Jr, Omarr Norman-Lott (R), Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Fabien Lovett Sr., Mike Danna
The defensive line has a ton of depth, which should only benefit the Chiefs all season long.
LB {5}: Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jeffrey Bassa (R), Drue Tranquill, Cam Jones
Starting with five linebackers on the roster seems most probable, especially seeing how successful the room as last season.
CB {6} : Trent McDuffie, Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams (R), Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Chris Roland-Wallace
The cornerback room landed an addition in Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton, both of whom should help solidify this room.
S {4} : Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Chamarri Conner
This is one of the more exciting positions the Chiefs have going into the new season; they all should be strong contributors.
Special Teams {3} : Matt Araiza, Harrison Butker, James Winchester
Butker and Winchester look to be locks, but a competition between Araiza and Eddie Czaplicki could be one to watch at training camp.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to let us know what you think of these projections.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.