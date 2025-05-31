Ranking Chiefs' Backup Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason, and all of them have made sense for the team. One of the moves they made this offseason was bringing in veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be the backup to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League, but even he needs to have a backup.
Minshew spent last season with the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Minshew had big plans in 2024 with the Raiders, but it did not work for both sides as they expected it to. Minshew started a lot of games last season but missed some as well because of an injury he had. It did not go good for Minshew last season, but he does have experience and knows how to play if needed.
Minshew can also give the Chiefs some insight on anything he knows the Raiders like to do. A little bit of an upper hand would not hurt, especially when you are facing a team from your division. Minshew will work with Mahomes and help the offense in different ways he can, and make sure that if another young player is not getting the offense, he can help them at the NFL level.
Minshew brings a lot more value to a team that has a lot of young players coming in next season. Minshew has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he will be a backup, and one with experience is very important to have in the NFL.
If he has to come into a game for any reason, it is not something that is new to him and the Chiefs will have confidence in him to do a good job.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated has Minshew ranked as the 14th overall backup quarterback in the NFL.
Minshew went from a productive starting stint for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 to a disastrous starting role with the Raiders last year. The Minshew Mania rollercoaster saw a combined 20 starts in the past two seasons. He won’t be expected to play as Patrick Mahomes’s backup in Kansas City. Minshew had a cozy stint with the Eagles, starting only four games in two seasons after two up-and-down seasons with the Jaguars to start his career.
