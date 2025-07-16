A Deal the Chiefs Should Get Done Sooner Rather Than Later
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the better drafting franchises in the NFL since general manager Brett Veach took over the position back in 2017. Throughout his tenure as general manager, Veach has added several notable names to the Chiefs franchise.
One young player by the name of Trent McDuffie has been one of the best draft picks by Veach since taking over the position. The cornerback was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Kansas City and has only continued to impress those within the organization and fans who root for him.
Since donning a Chiefs uniform for the first time, McDuffie has played in 43 regular season games, collecting 183 total tackles, 133 solo tackles, seven forced fumbles, and 27 passes defended. He has also played a huge role in helping the Chiefs reach three straight Super Bowls and winning two of them.
McDuffie's stock is only going to rise within the NFL, as he has become one of the more well-known names among cornerbacks in the league. The Chiefs exercised a fifth-year option on McDuffie earlier this offseason, which will keep him in Kansas City until at least the 2026 campaign.
The fifth-year option will pay McDuffie $13.362 million in 2026, as he is set to make a base salary of $2,613,066 in 2025, while carrying a cap hit of $4,452,154 and a dead cap value of $18,084,154, according to Spotrac.com.
That being said, the Chiefs should capitalize on locking down McDuffie while he's still listed at an affordable price. As the Chiefs continue to succeed, they will continue to want to bring in or bring back players who will contribute to that success. Since debuting in the NFL, McDuffie has only proven he is that type of player.
Should the Chiefs look to extend McDuffie for the future, it would be beneficial to do so sooner rather than later. According to Spotrac.com, McDuffie holds a market value of three years worth $73 million. That would give McDuffie an average annual salary of $24.3 million.
If McDuffie provides a ton of production for the Chiefs this season, it should only force the hand of Veach to get a deal done rather than potentially losing him to free agency in the future.
