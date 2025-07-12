The AFC West is the Chiefs' to Lose
The AFC West division might be one of the more competitive divisions in the National Football League for the 2025 season. With the Kansas City Chiefs looking to claim their 10th straight AFC West division title, as it currently stands, the division is the Chiefs' to lose.
For a team that has not only won the division nine years in a row, but has punched their ticket to the past three Super Bowls, should be viewed in this light. The Chiefs' offseason was filled with additions to both the offense and the defense, with the main goal of getting back to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season.
However, the AFC West has gotten revamped competition over the offseason. Last season, both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were playoff teams. Neither franchise saw significant losses this offseason, which makes them a threat to the Chiefs.
As we have seen in recent history, regardless of the roster construct assembled, going against the Chiefs, Kansas City still finds success. While many predict the Broncos to be the team to take over the division, one analyst believes that the Chiefs are only going to get caught if one thing happens.
"If anyone is going to catch the Chiefs, the first thing that has to happen is the Chiefs have to slip," Dan Graziano said on NFL on ESPN. "They won 15 games last year, and they weren't even trying to win their last one. So, if that happens, then I think Denver is poised to take advantage."
The Broncos were victorious over the Chiefs in Week 18 last season, which Graziano alluded to. However, as Graziano said, the division is only wide open should the Chiefs lose their footing. Seeing how they ended their 2024 campaign, it's hard to believe that the Chiefs aren't still the team to beat in the AFC West and the AFC as a whole.
The Raiders are a sleeper team to watch in the division this season. With the new leadership of head coach Pete Carroll, Las Vegas could find its way into the division battle. However, for the Chiefs to be caught this season, they'd have to be defeated by the rest of the competition in the division, something only Denver did last year.
As always, check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.